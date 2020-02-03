Community remembers soon-to-be mother found dead in crashed car in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the death of a woman found in a crashed car a homicide. Her boyfriend said Cassia Duval, 29, was seven months pregnant.

Duval was the manager at the Waffle House off North Berkeley Boulevard in Goldsboro. She was better known there as Renee or Nana. There’s a growing memorial inside the business. Fellow employees and customers said they needed to do something.

“She’d see you one time and she’d remember you the next time you come in there,” said longtime customer Shaun Hayes.

Hayes said he’s known Duval for about two years.

“She’s the type of person that, after you get to know a little bit, you treat her like family and that’s how she treated us,” he said.

Hayes is a volunteer firefighter. He said he rushed to the scene when he heard Duval was involved in a car crash.

Cassia Renee Duval. Photo provided to CBS 17

Cassia Renee Duval in a memorial at the Waffle House.

A memorial for Cassia Renee Duval at the Waffle House.

“It really hits home. I’ve got kids and everything. Being a first responder, I see it all the time and there’s no excuse for it,” he explained.

It happened at the intersection of Pikevillle-Princeton and Nanhunta roads in Buck Swamp. Investigators said Duval’s body was found in a crashed car.

“When I got the first text, I was shocked,” said longtime customer Robert Leggett. “She was a hardworking person. She’d be here in the morning, lots of times she’d have to stay late for personnel issues or if she was off and someone needed documentation. Didn’t bother her to come in.”

Duval’s boyfriend said she was energetic, goofy, athletic and fearless. They were looking forward to being parents.

Investigators have said the community has no reason to be concerned for their safety but they’ve declined to say why that is. The investigation is ongoing.