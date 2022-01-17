Community service day held at Hammocks Beach State Park

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Hammocks Beach State Park held a community service event to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The park had around 20 volunteers to help clean up the Mitchell 4H Camp property. Currently, the Mitchell 4H Camp property is not open to the public, but officials hope to open it up soon.

The volunteers are working to paint over graffiti on some of the buildings, lay seeds for grass in areas that need it and pick up trash and larger tree limbs. Park Ranger Mallory Olsen said she wanted to unify the community to fix up the campsite in honor of MLK Jr. and recognize what he stood for.

“Something that Martin Luther King Jr. said was, ‘Everybody can be great because anybody can serve,’ and he was really about bringing people together and the community together,” Olsen said. “So we really wanted to bring the surrounding community together to help revamp this area together, so that families can come out and have picnics, bring their dogs, bring their kids, and enjoy a nice stay out here.”

Olseen said she is grateful for all the volunteers spending their time cleaning up the park and honoring MLK Jr.