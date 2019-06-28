Complaint about loud music leads to drug arrests in Carteret County

GLOUCESTER, N.C. (WNCT)

Three Carteret County residents were arrested on drug charges by deputies responding to a neighbor’s complaint about loud music on Tuesday in Gloucester.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a noise complaint about loud music at a home on Sand Dollar Road.

Deputies found three people sitting in a truck parked in the backyard of the home, listening to extremely loud music.

When deputies asked the people inside the truck to turn their music down, one of them stepped out of the truck to talk to the deputies and asked if he could make a phone call.

The deputy followed safety procedures and retrieved the suspect’s cellphone from the driver’s side door pocket of the truck, where the deputy also saw several plastic baggies of methamphetamine.

Deputies then began searching the entire truck and each person in the truck, which resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

After the search was complete, deputies arrested Lance Mason, 45, of Gloucester, David Corey Lupfer, Jr., 29, of Williston and Lorrie Ann Lupfer, 30, of Williston, who were each charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 an ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mason was also wanted on unrelated charges of felony breaking and entering, and nonpayment of child support.

Mason is being held at the Carteret County Jail under a $26,245.07 bond.

David Lupfer, Jr. is being held at the Carteret County Jail under a $20,000 bond.

Lorrie Lupfer was released on a $10,000 bond.