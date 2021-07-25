Concord couple restores historic homes; talent gains them 1.6M on TikTok

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A couple is making their way through Concord’s history, one home at a time. Their efforts restoring and flipping historic homes has gained them 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Adam and Jessica Miller’s passion for restoration started with flipping homes for themselves to live. They’ve lived in four of their renovations, including their current home in Historic Concord. It was built around 1906 and is the same home Jessica grew up in.

Now, they’re working on their first flip they plan to sell. It’s a 121-year-old fixer upper on the corner of Glenn Street NW. What some people in the community see as an eyesore, the Millers see as an opportunity to save Concord’s rich history.

“This house, it’s in a great area but it just, it was the ugliest house in town. And that’s what drew us to it,” said Adam. “We’ve watched homes that should have been restored be torn down. We want to do our part to make sure that doesn’t happen. And these homes that have been part of the community and have lasted 100-plus years continue to last another 100-plus years.”

The couple says they have a warehouse of old furniture and antique items. They pull inspiration from it, and use the goods to help furnish their homes.

“Adam and I are both artists, so we love a creative project and this has become a creative outlet for us,” said Jessica.

Their love for flipping and restoration has gained them some adoring fans, too. Adam chronicles their restoration process on his TikTok account, @OldHouseAdam. It has 1.6 million followers and 18.9 million likes.

“It’s definitely pushed us and been a big catalyst for us to push projects further and do more I think,” he said.

Their historic flipping is not only a benefit to them, but the Concord community overall.

“What makes Concord so great is definitely its history and the historic homes and the feeling of community that these homes give the entire area,” said Adam.

With every wall he breaks down, they say they uncover old stories, all while paving the way for new families to create their own history.

Their current flip is expected to be complete within the next three months. Then the couple plans to purchase more old properties and start the process all over again.