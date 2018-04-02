Condom snorting challenge is latest disturbing teen fad

(WOWK) – There is a new internet challenge that has some parents on alert and just about everyone asking questions.

According to KHOU, viral videos on YouTube have been circulating and shared thousands of times, showing teenagers and young adults “snorting condoms.”

Internet challenges like to spread through the web, but this isn’t chugging milk or eating a spoonful of cinnamon.

Some more recent challenges include the Tide pod challenge and the Carolina reaper challenge.

“It’s all about progress; this is better than eating tide pods,” said one man, according to KHOU.

Many of these challenges are done for likes, clicks, shares, and attention.

KHOU says that while ingesting Tide can be poisonous, the most likely result from putting a condom up your nose is throwing up whatever you ate for dinner.

