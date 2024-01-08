WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have agreed on a funding framework.

President Joe Biden said there is still a long way to go as Republicans and Democrats must fulfill their funding responsibilities.

“Federal spending must be addressed in a very serious and sober manner,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson and Schumer agreed to a $1.59 trillion deal for the 2024 fiscal year. More than $800 billion for military spending and more than $700 billion for non-defense spending.

“We have to be good stewards of precious taxpayer resources,” said Johnson.

Despite the deal, Democrats and Republicans still have an uphill battle ahead on key issues. In a joint statement from Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries they wrote, “The framework agreement to proceed will enable the appropriators to address many of the major challenges America faces at home and abroad.”

Johnson recognized that not all members of his party would be satisfied as the House Freedom caucus is sounding the alarm on the deal, calling it a total failure.

California Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi says Congress must avoid a shutdown at all costs.

“We can’t have a government shutdown. Let’s be grown-ups about how we deal with our responsibilities,” she said.

The House and Senate have until January 19th when partial funding runs out for federal agencies.