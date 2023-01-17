GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In front of family, friends and supporters, Congressman Don Davis was officially sworn in at the Pitt County Courthouse Tuesday night.

“There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said Davis. “This is more like a family. I know so many people across the 19 counties in the first district, and for them to take the time to show their support their kindness to just stop by it means the world to me in the family.”

During the ceremony, Judge James A. Wynn Jr. administered the oath and it was presided over Judge Marvin K. Blount.

Davis who’s a democrat is a former Mayor of Snow Hill and previously served in the N.C. Senate. Serving District One here in the state, Davis said some of his goals are focusing on health care resources, building a stronger economy and educational opportunities. Davis said he’s honored to be able to fight for Eastern North Carolina.

Davis replaces former Representative G.K. Butterfield after 18 years of serving the First Congressional District before retiring.

Davis said rolling out an agenda now to tackle issues is what he plans to do next, hitting the ground running.

“The first part of that agenda, co-sponsored H.R. 31, Cover Now Act, which is now moving and working for a federal alternative for those states that fail to expand Medicaid, we have over 90,000 residents in eastern North Carolina, that would have access to health care, if we close the coverage gap,” said Davis.

Davis added he’s going to continue to fight for more jobs, work with farmers in ENC and focus on providing more resources for kids to becomes members of the work force.