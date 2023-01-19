AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Greg Murphy made a visit to Aurora Thursday for a roundtable discussion.

It’s all about understanding the concerns and needs for the people of Eastern North Carolina. The roundtable was just one part of making that happen.

Folks gathered in Aurora to talk about their concerns like bringing businesses to the area, expanding healthcare and increasing law enforcement infrastructure. Murphy said roundtables like these help make a place for growth.

“Just making sure that there’s a good place for growth,” Murphy said. “That they’re able to recruit industry. That they’re able to have good education for the people so that they are able to have good jobs.

“Good communication with industries to uphold those industries. And so the sub straight is here. The people are here. The land is here. Just putting all those pieces together is critical.”

Murphy also provided an update from DC talking about the national debt, crime in North Carolina as well as issues with Medicare.

“We’ve seen a lot of out-of-control and reckless spending in the last couple of years and we have to get back to mindful and reasonable spending where we get money, keep money in people’s pockets but also spend on things that are important to the country,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s visit brings much-needed attention to the area, Aurora officials said.

“Because of exposure, because of media outlets, we are getting the attention that this area, not we as people but the area,” said Joy Dunn, Aurora Richland Township Chamber of Commerce president.

Murphy also said he looks forward to continuing the work for Eastern North Carolina.