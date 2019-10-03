Congressman Murphy meets with elected officials in Craven, Jones counties

Congressman Greg Murphy continues to make several stops in the East.

He began his Thursday in New Bern, having a roundtable discussion with elected officials.

He also toured the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and finished up in Jones County.

Dr. Murphy says meeting with these officials is a way for him to get a feel for what’s going on in the area.

Dr. Murphy said, “Listen to people, that’s really what my jobs is, listen to folks and see what their needs are.”

Sheriff Hughes says the support they get from the federal level is huge, especially when it comes to helping them deal with the heroin and opioid epidemic, as well as the gang problem.

Hughes said, “Our crime rate is going down, we are removing a lot of drug dealers off the streets of Craven County.”

Still, though, Hughes says getting the resources they need can sometimes be challenging.

Hughes added, “We don’t have the budget like a Durham, Wake, or Mecklenburg counties so we have to do more with less.”

Hughes says thanks to federal help, they’re able to bring in military vehicles that aren’t needed anymore, all at no cost to the taxpayer.

During Murphy’s stops, he says one big issue he’s heard from elected officials across Eastern North Carolina, is hurricane clean-up.

He says he knows getting money from the state has been tough for some people, but is surprised that some people still haven’t gotten federal dollars for clean-up from past hurricanes.

Dr. Murphy said, “That’s something obviously that I will be dealing with in DC, hurricanes are a way of life for us and dealing with them needed to be fast and efficient.”

And on the national level, you can’t ignore impeachment talks of Pres. Trump from democrats in Washington; Murphy says it’s all politically motivated.

Murphy said, “I think it’s just going to create more division, and the only people benefiting from that is our enemies.”