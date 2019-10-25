Connecting Veterans to the resources they need

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) Friday the Pitt County Veteran Stand Down held a resource fair. Its mission is to uplift veterans who man need help and connect them with people who are there for them.

That’s exactly what happened when organizations from all over the east and the state came to Saint James United Methodist Church in Greenville to provide a loving home.

Veterans tapped into resources ranging from haircuts, food, healthcare, and housing information.

“And there’s really no reason for them to be homeless or there’s really no reason for veterans to be hungry there’s no reason to not have proper clothing or medical care or whatever and there are people out there willing to help,” said Todd Styles, Chapter Service Officer, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37.

Hundreds of veterans came to take advantage of the services.

The goal of the stand-down is about bridging the gaps together.

If you missed this event click here for more information from the Disabled American Veterans.