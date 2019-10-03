“Conner’s Law” headed to governor’s desk

In news across North Carolina,”Conner’s Law” was passed this week by the General Assembly.

The bill was named in honor of fallen State Trooper Kevin Conner.

He was murdered last year during a routine traffic stop in Columbus County.

The bill will enhance penalties for deadly assaults on law enforcement officers and increase the death benefit paid to the family of a fallen officer.

We spoke to Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes, who says this is long overdue.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said, “This threat is everywhere, it’s not just in the big cities, it’s in rural Eastern NC, we train for these situations but you never know when it’s going to happen.”

The bill is now heading to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk.