Conspiracy theories surrounding human trafficking is taking a toll on survivor resources

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Human trafficking is a topic that people are talking about across different social media platforms.

It’s because of increased misinformation being spread about the problem.

Those messages are a big obstacle in the way of survivor services and anti-human trafficking organizations.

NC Stop Human Trafficking in Pitt County is committed to shining a light on fake information.

Pam Strickland is the founder and she explains, “When this rumor that started Wayfair furniture was actually selling children and not cabinets, that story really took off online and there were thousands of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.”

In fact, the rumor is not true.

This kind of misinformation harms victims who really need help.

Strickland says, “When people are told false narratives about how human trafficking looks, about how children might get trafficked, then people aren’t looking for the way it actually happens.”

Fact checking information before posting it online is vital.

“If the source is either not listed, or is not a source you’ve heard of before, think twice, definitely think twice before you post it,” says Strickland.

Strickland explains most human trafficking cases are not involved with kidnapping.

Instead, children are guided into it by online predators or even people close to them.

Experts say parents need true information, as the pandemic is putting children more at risk than ever.

“We’ve created a webinar to help parents know what apps to look for to know how to change the settings on social media, and to just encourage them to monitor their children’s social media use.”

If you suspect a case of human trafficking, leaders with nc stop human trafficking encourage you to make three calls, to your local DSS office, your local law enforcement and to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888)373-7888.

You can find out more about inaccurate human trafficking information here.

For a link to NC Stop Human Trafficking’s newsletter click here.

Here is a list of NC Stop Human Trafficking’s upcoming webinars.

The non profit is also suffering loss of income from events that have been cancelled because of COVID-19.People can join the nonprofit or support its upcoming fundraiser.