Construction continues for Martin County Communication Center

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) In Martin County, a brand new 911 center is nearing completion.

The center is in Williamston.

It includes upgraded technology to better serve residents.

In addition to Martin County, the Regional Communications Center will also serve Bertie and Pasquotank counties.

“Construction is nearly complete we are probably about 90-95% done with construction just a few minor things that need to be done were now beginning to get technology and furniture installed and everything that goes along with making the facility as a 911 center,” said Jason P. Steward, Telecommunication Manager.

The building is expected to be fully functional by late September.

The $5 million facility is paid for by the North Carolina 9-1-1 Board.