Construction for Carteret County Salvation Army facility underway

The Salvation Army in Carteret County is moving along with a project that stems from five years ago.

At 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City crews are working to finish the Salvation Army’s brand new facility.

For the past 25 years, the organization has been working out of rented spaces in the area to offer their services.

The new 18,000 square-foot building will house all of their services for people in need. It is quadruple the size from their previous rented spaces.

Their thrift store will be located on the west wing of the building.

Other services like social services, food pantry and classrooms will also be housed under one roof.

“One of our goals would be to hold some trainings for local citizens that need help such as life skills, basic budgeting classes,” said Warren Benton, advisory board chairman for the Salvation Army of Carteret County.

The space will also entail a commercial kitchen. Benton says it will help during hurricanes or natural disasters.

“We will be able to handle large amounts of feeding from this facility,” said Benton.

In order for the plan to come to fruition, the organization raised more than $3 million to pay for the building.

Officials say they plan to open the facility before the end of the year.