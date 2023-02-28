NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode spoke with Dr. Jennifer Moran, a licensed clinical psychologist from CHKD about teen mental health. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

According to a CDC survey released this month, high school-aged girls experience increased levels of anxiety, depression and violence. The 89-page survey also reports data that shows 3 out of 5 teenage girls feel sad or hopeless.

Moran called the data alarming, and offered advice to the community to promote teens’ well-being. She shared general advice to caregivers on helping teens navigate social media, noticing potential signs of depression and encouraging positive decision-making.

Watch the video to hear the full conversation.

Resources

For more information on the topic, CHKD provided the following:

CHKD Mental Health Program

Mental Health in Children, Teens, and Adolescents: How Parents can Help

Mental Health Community Resources in Hampton Roads for Children and Youth

Prevent Suicide With These 5 Steps

In the conversation, we speak generally about the topic of teen depression but if you or someone you know needs immediate attention to a mental health issue, reach out to your primary healthcare provider, go to your nearest emergency department or call 911, depending on the urgency of the issue. You can also call the new national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.