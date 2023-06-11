ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A conveyer belt that got stuck caused a fire at a large grain elevator outside of Rose Hill in Duplin County early Sunday.

WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove spoke with officials with the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department. They said the fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at Nash Johnson Farms on US Hwy. 117, just outside Rose Hill. Duplin County Fire News reported units from Rose Hill, Magnolia and Teachey were on the scene.

The fire was put in about an hour and there was no significant damage to the structure. The conveyer belt got stuck near the top and overheated before catching fire, officials said.