GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Law enforcement agencies across Pitt County gathered on Friday for Cops on the Roof, an annual Toys for Tots event that collects bicycles and funds for the children of Pitt County.

Winterville Police Chief Ryan Willhite said the event was inspired by a similar fundraiser put on by the Marine Corps.

“So, we come to Walmart, and we go on the roof, and we say on the roof until we get 200 bicycles donated for Toys for Tots in Pitt County,” said Willhite.

This is the fifth year of bringing law enforcement together to serve the thousands of children in need in Pitt County.

“This one actually brings all the law enforcement officers together in the county. And the Sheriff just left, Chief Sauls is here, a lot of other agencies, probation and parole and others, all come together as a community to give back and, you know, it’s a pretty awesome sight when you see all those bikes lines up over there,” said Willhite.

Greenville Chief of Police Ted Sauls said there was nothing quite like the excitement from the people ready to donate.

“When you watch people coming out of a store with a bike in both hands, and they’re as happy to give as we are to receive the bikes,” said Sauls.

The people of Pitt County showed out, donating not just bikes, but helmets, toys, and money as well.

“There are families that are unable to, you know, provide for their kids and that would be so wonderful for the kids to get up and see a bike, you know, under the tree and also that relieves some stress from the family, you know, having to provide and can’t,” said Diane Wactor, a donor.

At the end of the day, Cops on the Roof was about helping each other and spreading the joy of giving.

“I think it helps the community overall because when they see people are wanting to help others, it catches on and other people join in. I think this is a wonderful idea, it’s always been,” said Mary Deal, a bike donor.