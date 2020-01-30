Coroner report: Paighton Houston dies of accidental overdose

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest on the Paighton Houston death investigation (all times local):

5:42 AM

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office release Houston cause of death

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the cause of death of missing woman Paighton Houston who disappeared after leaving the Tin Roof Bar and was later found in a shallow grave in Hueytown, Alabama.

The coroner’s office reports that Houston’s cause of death was morphine and methamphetamine toxicity. The office states that Houston’s manner of death was an accident.

The report also states that this circumstance represents an overdose and is classified as a drug-opioid death.

A suspect charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to Houston’s death investigation was arrested Wednesday night in Ohio. Suspect Fredrick Hampton is accused of disposing of Houston’s body behind a home on Chapel Drive in Hueytown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

