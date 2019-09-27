Cotanche Street to close at Reade Circle as part of Town Creek Culvert construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Construction related to the Town Creek Culvert project will close an intersection in the Uptown district beginning October 7.

Officials said that Cotanche Street at Reade Circle is expected to be closed to traffic for approximately three to four months beginning on October 7 as Town Creek Culvert construction moves along Reade Circle.

This is part of a larger closure of Reade Circle between East Fifth Street and Evans Street.

Motorists attempting to travel on Cotanche Street will be detoured onto East 10th Street, Evans Street, and East Fifth Street.