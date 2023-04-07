ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WGHP) — Shirley Ross, of Roanoke Rapids, stopped at the Speedway by her house to get her usual morning coffee, bought a Fast Play ticket and won a $137,093 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was so excited. I didn’t know how to act,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

Ross, 40, bought her winning $10 50X The Cash ticket Wednesday morning from the Speedway on West 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.

“I was just so happy. I couldn’t wait to call my husband and tell him I won,” she said.

At the time of the purchase, the jackpot stood at $137,093.

Since she bought a $10 ticket, Ross received 100% of the progressive jackpot. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

When Ross initially scanned her ticket in the store, she saw a notification telling her to come to the lottery headquarters.

“I was thinking I won maybe $500,” Ross said. “I had no idea I won the jackpot.”

Ross arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $97,682.

She said she will put her winnings in savings.