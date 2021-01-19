Couple accused of having sex on Myrtle Beach Skywheel ride and in community pool to make porn videos

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A couple has been accused of having sex on the Myrtle Beach Skywheel ride and in a community pool to make videos for a popular porn site.

Eric Harmon, of Surfside Beach, and Lori Harmon, of Lexington, both 36, face multiple charges after police say they saw videos of the two having sex in public on a pornography site. Myrtle Beach police opened an investigation into indecent exposure on Jan. 12 and said they found the videos.

In one video, the couple is having sex inside a gondola encased with glass and in view of the public on the Skywheel ride on North Ocean Blvd. The incident happened on or around Jan. 2. In another video, the couple is seen having sex in a community pool in the Surfside Beach section of Horry County and Lori Harmon is seen exposing herself while sitting on top of a vending machine along with other lewd acts, police said.

Both Eric Harmon and Lori Harmon can be seen exposing themselves and performing sex at the community pool in the video, according to the report. “The actions were recorded by both defendant and co-defendant and uploaded to the adult web site…during Christmas break, on or about Dec. 23, 2020,” the officer wrote in the report.

Lori Harmon faces three counts of indecent exposure, two counts of participation in preparation of obscene material, and malicious injury to personal property. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $18,000 bond.

Eric Harmon has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one charge of participation in preparation of obscene material. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $14,000 bond.