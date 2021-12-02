Mount Olive couple loses businesses to fire

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – A fire on Wednesday destroyed multiple shops on South Center Street in Mount Olive, including a couple’s businesses.

Owner of Sylvie Thrift Store, Sylvie Pognon, said she came into work to open the shop around 10 a.m. At around 11 a.m., she heard a noise come from the back of the store and saw there was a fire.

“And then I heard something, you know, pop in the back, and then when I turned and then I saw a flame coming, so I get out and called 911. You can see everything, we lost everything. Everything’s destroyed,” Pognon said.

Pognon called 911 after she exited the store and waited for the fire departments to arrive. She said the fire departments were there all day putting out the fire and are now investigating the cause. She said, thanks to God, she was the only one in the store when the fire started and that no one was injured.

The shop next door, Auction Liquidators, that belonged to her husband was also destroyed by the fire. Pognon says her and her husband’s stores were popular for everyone in town.

The couple said they don’t know what the next steps for them will be. Chief State Fire Marshal Bryan Taylor said the fire is still under investigation, but as of right now there is no foul play suspected.