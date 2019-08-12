Cove City man faces charges after leading sheriff on high speed chase

A Cove City man faces charges after leading deputies on a high speed chase.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes attempted to stop a 2006 white Infiniti on NC 55 Highway in Cove City for a traffic violation on Sunday, August 11.

Ramelo Duane Murriel, 25, of Cove City, was driving the car, refused to stop and fled from Sheriff Hughes. The chase lasted from Asbury Road & Highway 55 to Hyman Road & Highway 55 with speeds reaching 115mph.

Murriel wrecked his vehicle and fled on foot. He was captured in the woods.

Murriel is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest, reckless driving to endanger, unsafe passing oncoming traffic, driving while license revoked, and speeding. He is being held in the Craven County Jail and has felony first appearance scheduled Monday morning, August 12.