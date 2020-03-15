COVID-19 affecting church services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Over the weekend, many churches across North Carolina closed their doors in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here in the East, many are now closed for regularly scheduled weekend services, due to the growing concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Parking lots that would typically be full on Saturday’s and Sunday’s, are now empty with an eerie silence.

Inside one Catholic church in Greenville, holy water has been wiped dry from containers. Gatherings of 100 people or more are canceled until further notice at many churches, like St. Peter’s.

“We have pretty much canceled everything, all activities here at St. Peter’s. The parish will operate at a slower pace over the next couple of weeks,” said Father Jim Buchholz, Pastor at St. Peter’s Church.

The Pope of the Catholic Church recommends that if you can’t attend small ceremonies, you can watch them on television or stream them online. If that is also unavailable, officials recommend spending time in prayer reflecting on the previous weeks and those up ahead.