COVID-19 is impacting PCC students and their spring break travels

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Spring break is here for many college students in the east but coronavirus is having an impact on their trips away from campus.

Pitt Community College is encouraging students and employees to take the same precautions they would follow in order to prevent influenza and colds.

As students and faculty pack their bags for spring break, the school has some guidelines to follow.

Officials strongly recommend to not travel to countries or areas that are under c-d-c level three or level two.

If they do travel to these areas, the school has some guidelines to follow.

“If a student or employee has traveled we are requesting that they stay off campus for two weeks from the day of their return, as long as they are completely asymptomatic. If they are running a fever, or anything like that it’s two weeks from the date of the fever and that they have gone to a doctor and they have shown that they don’t have it,” says Rick Owens, the VP of Administrative Services at PCC.

There are also recommendations for students and employees who have traveled to areas where covid 19 transmission is widespread.

The school wants them to self-quarantine and stay off campus for two weeks from the date they left the coronavirus area.

School officials say they have a pandemic illness process in place and have stepped up their cleaning regiments.

Over spring break they will be doing deep cleaning around the campus.