COVID-19 numbers decline across N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Key metrics in COVID-19 across the state continue to decline.

Hospitalizations have dropped to the lowest level since Dec. 3. Currently, 2,101 people are in hospitals.

Saturday is the fourth straight day hospitalizations have declined from the previous day and the 27th day of declines in a 30-day period.

The state is not far from having half the number of hospitalizations that were reported at the peak (3,992 almost exactly one month ago on Jan. 14).

There were 4,130 new cases reported Saturday, making it the third straight day in the 4,000s and the eighth day in a row with fewer than 5,000.

The seven-day average of 3,886 is at its lowest point since Dec. 3, when it was 3,793. It’s been more than cut in half over the past month (8,389 on Jan. 13).

There were 77 deaths reported. While it is a high number, its the third day in a row with fewer deaths reported than the day before. It brings the total number of deaths in the state to 10,453.

The percent positive is 6.5 percent, based on testing from Thursday. It’s the third straight day it’s been in the 6 percent range, closer to the 5 percent goal for a safe reopening.