At least 5 shots fired, ‘trail of blood’ observed at Crabtree Valley Mall prompting evacuation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Crabtree Valley Mall is being evacuated due to reports of shots being fired.

A security guard at the mall tells CBS 17 that the mall was being evacuated. Officials also tell CBS 17 that the incident happened near the Macy’s store and that at least five shots were fired and a trail of blood was observed.

Raleigh police later confirmed that officers responded to a report at 8:47 p.m. of a shooting at the mall. Police say they are currently on scene conducting a follow-up investigation.

Police have not shared exactly the extent of what happened but CBS 17 has a crew at the scene working to find out more information.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were observed outside of the mall area.

An employee who answered the phone at Belk’s said that the store was on lockdown when reports first came in.

This story will be updated.