NEW BERN – Craven Community College (Craven CC) Executive Director of Institutional Advancement, Charles Wethington, was one of 30 college administrators presented with a Distinguished College Administrator Award during Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Catalyst 2023. This annual convention was held April 20-22 in Columbus, Ohio.

The award recognizes college administrators working directly with student leaders to solve problems on campus and in their communities, while also taking an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders. Honorees were selected from among thousands of college administrators eligible to receive this award.

“These college administrators are beloved on campus—they know students by name and by circumstance,” said PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “This award is special because it comes directly from the students, and it is evidence of the gratitude they feel for the support for them and students like them.”

Wethington was also recognized at the Carolinas Regional Convention in Columbia, South Carolina on March 18 as the only recipient of the PTK Carolinas Region Distinguished College Administrator. The Craven CC PTK Alpha Phi Nu chapter has inducted 111 new members so far during the 2022-2023 academic year. Alpha Phi Nu continues to achieve at the highest levels internationally as a five-star chapter for the 13th year in a row