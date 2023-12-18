NEW BERN – First-year engineering student Maggie Galloway has received the Heath Scholarship, a new, full-tuition scholarship for students in the NC State engineering degree program offered on the Craven Community College (Craven CC) Havelock campus. The inaugural scholarship was presented by the donors and the Craven CC Foundation today, Dec. 18.

The Heath Scholarship was recently established by the children of Walter D. Heath, Jr. and Dorothy G. Heath to honor their parents’ legacy and passion for engineering while serving as a testament to their commitment to education and the field of engineering. It is the first of its kind for the Craven CC Foundation and will provide aspiring engineers with the financial support needed to pursue their education and contribute to the field. The scholarship will be awarded to a deserving engineering student at the start of each semester and will cover the cost of tuition, books, and fees from both Craven CC and NC State for the entirety of the degree program.

“We are incredibly grateful to the family of Walter and Dorothy Heath for establishing this extraordinary scholarship,” said Charles Wethington, Craven CC executive director of Institutional Advancement. “Their commitment to education and engineering will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the recipients of this scholarship and the field as a whole.”

Craven CC is part of a unique engineering partnership program that allows students to earn a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from NC State University without leaving the Havelock campus. Students can choose from a concentration in Mechanical Engineering Systems or Electrical Engineering Systems. The program is housed in the 16,000-square-foot STEM Center and provides students with state-of-the-art engineering labs to foster academic success. As the only community college with NC State faculty present on campus, Craven CC offers a distinctive educational experience in the field of engineering.

“Craven Community College is dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality education to empower individuals and enrich communities,” said Dr. Bill Fortney, Eastern NC Regional Director of Engineering. “With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Craven offers a range of academic programs and partnerships, including the unique engineering program in collaboration with NC State University.”

For more information on financially supporting students through the Craven CC Foundation, call 252-638-7351 or visit CravenCC.edu/Foundation.