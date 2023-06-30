NEW BERN – Craven Community College (Craven CC) will host an Open House on Thursday, July 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in Ward Hall on the New Bern campus. Open House provides the community an opportunity to visit the campus and meet college representatives in person to learn about program offerings, admission requirements, tuition assistance, and career training opportunities.

“No matter your age or academic aspirations, the college has a program to fit your needs,” said Donna Marshall, director of Admissions & Student Records. “We will have several staff members on hand to discuss how we can help fulfill your goals and interests.”

Craven CC offers an extensive selection of certificates, diplomas, and degrees that can support an individual’s future educational and career goals:

University Transfer – college transfer to a four-year institution

Career and Technical Programs – practical skills that lead to employment

Health Programs – prepares students for the healthcare industry

Workforce Development – continuing education, short-term, hands-on training, and resources for immediate employment

Career & College Promise – tuition-free college courses for high school students

Along with program information, numerous departments will be present to discuss admission to the college, financial aid, registration, and more. Seated, hybrid, and online classes are available, all with flexible start dates and timespans.

Campus Life will highlight student engagement events, as well as opportunities to participate in various organizations such as clubs, Student Government Association, and Hurst Student Ambassador program. All campus organizations are created with the intent to provide experiences that enrich students’ educational and career goals.

Representatives from the Financial Aid office will be at Open House to help individuals find out if they qualify for monetary assistance programs. Craven CC students may be eligible for the federal work-study program, which offers part-time employment on campus.

In addition, representatives from the college’s Community Enrichment Program and College & Career Readiness will be available to talk about opportunities to pursue new hobbies, earn an adult high school diploma, brush up on computer literacy, learn English as a second language, and more. A School Certifying Official will also be in attendance to discuss opportunities for military and veteran students and dependents.

Craven CC invites students of all ages to attend Open House to learn more about how the college can get you on the right path, assist with professional development, learn a trade, and much more.