Craven Co. deputies trying to locate missing man last seen on September 2

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Deputies are trying to locate a missing man in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said that Deondre Surles was last seen on September 2 around 1:00 p.m. by his mother.

Deputies said Surles was seen getting into a black in color passenger car at his mother’s residence in the Gracie Farms community of Craven County.

Surles was last seen wearing athletic attire.

If anyone has any information about Surles contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.