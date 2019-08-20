Craven Co. revamped recycling program to begin in October

If you live in Craven County keep an eye out for the county’s revamped recycling program.

Beginning in October, recycling pickup is changing from the current once a week schedule to once a month.

In order to accommodate the change, residents will receive larger recycling bins.

According to waste industries, many businesses do not participate in the craven county recycling program and will continue to pay for once a week pick up.

One business owner in the city of New Bern, Virginia Spencer, was okay with the old system but changed her mind.

“After learning a little bit at one of the meetings it’s not as efficient as it should be and I think a lot of people are putting things in there that may not be recyclable and that’s making it harder,” she says.

The new carts will be emptied once every four weeks and residents can keep the current 18 gallon bins or recycle them.

The county’s initial plan was to end curbside recycling due to the rising costs, however public outcry led commissioners to approve a new schedule instead.

The new schedule will raise the price of recycling between $56-60 per year.

Residents will see a recycling fee increase on their annual tax bill.

If you would like more information on Craven County’s trash and recycling services please contact Craven County Solid Waste and Recycling at (252) 636-6659 or visit www.cravencountync.gov.