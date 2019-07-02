Craven Community College Volt Center now open

Craven Community College has opened a new building for its Workforce Development Program helping students learn valuable skills to enter the workforce and boost the local economy.

“I don’t know how to build a bookcase but now I’m building ovens for a living so it’s really amazing the careers moves I’m able to make at the age of 19,” said Brianna Johnson, a student at Craven Community College.

Johnson credits Craven Community College for opening opportunities for her with their Workforce Development Program which now has a specialized facility for students…

The Volt Center just opened in New Bern with real-life work stations and classrooms.

All meant to help students learn and prepare for the workforce.

“It does have a lot of simulation of a workforce inside of a manufacturing facility. They come in we have classes being running for electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and construction, said Eddie Foster, executive director of the Volt Center.

Foster said the center will help students enter the workforce and in turn boost the local economy.

“It provides access to a lot of families that may not have the ability to have a car to get to our regular campuses so it’s within walking distance,” Foster said.

Nearly 60 students are taking classes at the Volt Center right now.

“What they end up receiving is credentials that will lead them to a great career opportunity in many of the trades programs,” said Foster.

The $2.5 million renovation project was funded by grant money through several partners with the City of New Bern.

City leaders said this project is an asset to the community.

“Through partnership and funding through the economic administration, EDA, Golden Leaf foundation as well as the Harold H Bate Foundation, Craven 100 alliance and the City of New Bern we were able to get this accomplishment,” said Amanda Ohlensehlen, Community & Economic Development Manager with the City of New Bern.

As Johnson works on her resume she is excited for her future.

“I’m starting entry-level assembly worker jobs and I want to develop those experiences and understandings of what it’s like to be there and climb that ladder to a management position preferably in the safety world,” said Johnson.