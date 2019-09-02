Craven County declares State of Emergency in preparation for Dorian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County declared a State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian to be effective Monday at 5:00 p.m.

All citizens, law enforcement and emergency response personnel are encouraged to cooperate with all safety measures being taken and abide by any restrictions which may become necessary to overcome the emergency situation.

“Craven County is taking steps to prepare for the worst while continuing to hope for the best,” stated Jack Veit, Craven County Manager.

Craven County Government Emergency Management updates will appear on the Craven County website at www.cravencountync.gov, on the Craven County Facebook page @cravencounty and the Craven County Emergency Management Twitter account @cravencountync.

Visit the Craven County website to register to receive emergency notifications via text, email, and phone calls through the CodeRed Emergency Notification System.