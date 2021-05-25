Craven County non-profit receives $150,000 check from Chic-Fil-A

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A non-profit organization in New Bern is getting some extra help from Chic-Fil-A to continue their mission of supporting people getting out of prison.

Wash Away Unemployment was awarded $150,000 through the fast food restaurant’s True Inspiration Awards.

The group is one of 24 winners in the region.

They’re trying to convert an old building in Vanceboro in to a hub of resources for people getting out of prison. The area will also have a space for tiny houses where people can live after re-entering society.

Wash Away is also renovating a building on Broad Street in New Bern for people to utilize culinary skills learned while in prison.

The group’s founder, Corey Purdie, believes this money is a blessing.

“It’s probably around $1.3 million in total renovation for both properties,” said Purdie. “It’s actually easier to build the homes than to get the site prepped, so that’s where we are now, doing preparations on the site and doing renovations to the external parts of the building on Broad Street.”

Chic-Fil-A is also helping out the organization long-term, providing them with resources to take care of themselves while they help other people.

To learn more about Wash Away Unemployment’s efforts in the community, click here.