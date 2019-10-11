Craven County ramp closing for about 12 hours

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Craven County highway ramp is scheduled to close for about 12 hours next week while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews upgrades it to interstate standards.

The eastbound ramp from Tuscarora Rhems Road to U.S. 70 is set to close October 14 between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

During the closure, crews will apply a new top layer of asphalt.

Traffic needing to access the highway from Tuscarora Rhems Road will take U.S. 70 West and drive about six miles to the exit for N.C. 41, where they will turn left at the stop sign, cross the bridge, and turn left to get to U.S. 70 East.

The construction is part of the project to bring the U.S. 70 up to interstate standards.

Crews are widening shoulders, as well as milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.