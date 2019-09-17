Craven County receives $20,000 Duke Energy grant

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County received a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to create powerful communities in Craven County through emergency response.

Craven County is one of 65 organizations in North Carolina to collectively receive $1.1 million in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation to increase their response capabilities for future weather events with advance preparation and planning.

Craven County will apply the $20,000 Duke Energy grant towards the purchase of a $35,000 Argo 8 wheel amphibious vehicle to be used during hurricanes and other high water emergencies.

65 grant recipients across the state were selected from more than 140 applications, with projects ranging from swift water rescue equipment and specialized radios to nonprofit training and Spanish language outreach.

Awarded projects will be implemented in communities over the following weeks and months.

“The overwhelming response to this grant opportunity underscores the profound need of our communities – many still recovering from the devastation of last year’s storms,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy. We want to help our communities become more resilient to the impacts of a major storm. And with the season’s first major hurricane forming in the Atlantic, we have a vivid reminder of the importance of advance planning.”

The storm resiliency grants, funded by the Duke Energy Foundation, support: