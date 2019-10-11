Craven County Schools Principal of the Year: Claudia Causey

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Claudia Casey is Craven County Schools 2019-2020 Principal of the Year.

Friday afternoon, students and coworkers gathered at Tucker Creek Middle School to honor her as this year’s recipient.

Colleagues describe her as passionate, strategic, and excellent.

The current State Principal of the Year, Tabari Wallace, describing her as “calm in the sea of chaos.”

Casey says her passion is to celebrate students and their future.

“I love children and I strive to work to brighten their future,” said Casey.

In her role as Principal of the Year, Casey will serve as the local advisor to the Board of Education and will represent Craven County Schools in local and state events.

The Tucker Creek Middle School teacher is eligible for Regional Principal of the Year and the possibility to be named State Principal of the Year.