Craven County sheriff’s office holds pet adoption event

This is the first pet expo with the sheriff’s office, and it’s all part of an effort to help animals in the area and hopefully bring the kill ratio down at local animal shelters.

Not only does this event focus on pet adoptions, but educating the community on responsible pet ownership.

“We’re out here pushing spay and neuter as well encouraging people to get that done and helping them with those services if they need them. The feral population in this county is a very large population so to help curtail that and once again to help bring the kill ratio down in this,” says Craven County Sheriff Hughes.

More than a dozen vendors were set up as people and pets mingled together.

Dan Spangler is the owner of ‘A Dog’s Dream’.

“Rescuing is always a good option just because they’re so many pets out there that need a good home unfortunately when we have issues, and sheriff Hughes has done a great job breaking down some of the things that are happening with pets in the community and with that there’s a lot of dogs and cats that need a new home,” he says.

One doctor from the Synergy Veterinary Clinic shares some advice on taking care of your pets.

“Keeping a pet healthy is you know a lot more than just feeding them and watering them and letting them out to go to the bathroom. So the importance of exercising for their health as well as the owners health, some bonding time and feeding the right foods,” says Dr. Alexis Vidaurri

The Craven County sheriff’s office, has a zero tolerance for animal cruelty and neglect.

Officials encourage the community if they see something out of the ordinary, say something!

If you would like to get involved with helping animals in the area you can contact Craven County Sheriff’s Office animal protective services unit here.