Craven County Sheriff’s Office partners with drug addiction group to help inmates

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with a Carteret County group to offer inmates a fresh start.

The Hope Recovery Mission is a non-profit offering rehabilitation services for inmates in the Craven County jail.

Major David McFadyen with the sheriff’s office says inmates are screened for eligibility and then placed on an electronic monitoring system while they’re in the program.

It isn’t just about drug and alcohol addiction.

People in the program also have access to educational and work opportunities.

“It’s not an easy process and it’s no always successful the first time, but we’re hopeful,” said McFadyen. “It is just a tremendous opportunity to take those with those addiction issues and offer them an opportunity, but it’s up to them to want it.”

So far, just a handful of people are involved in the program, but the sheriff’s office is looking forward to seeing the positive impact.