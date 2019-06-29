Craven County Sheriff’s Office warn of phone scam

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scammer calling people and identifying himself as a Craven County Deputy. Last night a victim sent over $2,000.00 to these scammers when the caller masked their number to appear it was a Captain and the Sheriff calling from the sheriff’s office.



In the scam, the caller claims some type of civil process has been issued and the person who answers the phone needs to pay a fee to avoid being arrested for failing to appear. The caller will often leave a number for you to call back and when you do a recording will say “County Sheriff’s Office”.



Never provide your credit card number or other personal information without verification of the individual’s true identity and verified affiliation.

Also remember if you are told to buy Green Dot cards to pay these fees don’t do it and never meet someone you don’t know at a predetermine location to pay these fees. The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t call to tell you to pay a fee to avoid being arrested.

If you need to verify the identity of a Deputy you can contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620 or (252) 633-2357.