Craven County students receive free hotspots for reliable internet

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A mobile device is helping Craven County students succeed in school.

It’s part of a free internet scholarship program for students offered by Sprint’s 1 Million Project Foundation. The program offers free hotspots to students who don’t have reliable internet.

Ross Friebel, Director of Technology for Craven County Schools say the need for broadband is great in the area.

“The students are telling their teachers that they can’t get their homework done because they have to go to a local business or to their grandmother’s house or to a different location at all,” said Friebel.

Through a survey, high school students self-identified how accessible WIFI was at home. For every student that described their connectivity as weak, received a black box used as a router to connect to an internet service provider.

Monday afternoon, West Craven County High School students received a batch of the mobile device. Friebel said the first shipment includes 265 hotspots.

“If we see a bigger need, more kids come forward say that we need more devices available, we can set up another shipment and get that ready for the kids we haven’t identified just yet,” said Friebel.

The survey is conducted once a year and only high school students will have the chance to receive hotspots this year. The students can keep the device throughout their high school career.

The goal is to give equal access of connectivity to students.

“If there is a barrier in the way for our kids to learn that’s our job as a school system is to provide the best education, the best opportunity, for them to be successful,” said Friebel.