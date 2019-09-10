Crews on Croatan National Forest nearly done checking, clearing roads after Dorian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Crews on the Croatan National Forest are expected to complete checking and clearing of roads today and will move on to clearing downed trees from trails and cleaning up debris in campgrounds.

Pine Cliff Road will temporarily remain closed while crews clear the horse trails.

All other roads are open except those that were closed prior to Hurricane Dorian.

Report downed trees on forest roads to the Croatan Ranger District office.

Please help reduce trash on your public lands by also reporting people dumping waste.

Additional Law Enforcement Officers are patrolling the forest.

The penalty for dumping is up to $500 and 6 months in prison.

There is still a risk of falling trees and limbs in reopened areas.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid areas with leaning trees and broken, hanging limbs.

Cedar Point Campground on the Croatan National Forest has reopened with first-come-first-served sites only.

Expect to find some storm debris and ongoing work to clear it away.

Check your site for hazards before setting up camp and after rainstorms or high winds.

Reservations are being accepted on recreation.gov for camping starting September 18.

For more information, call the Croatan Ranger District at 252-638-5628.

The office has reopened for regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m.