Crews respond to Sunday morning structure fire in Bell Arthur

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Red Oak Fire Department is asking for prayers for the family involved in a Sunday morning structure fire.

According to a Facebook post, Red Oak and several other area fire departments responded to the call in the 2400 block of Nichols Road in Bell Arthur at about 3:45 a.m.

Please pray for the family involved in this unfortunate incident. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Dept. Facebook page

Multiple agencies responded to the call. The fire is still under investigation.