Crews respond to Sunday morning structure fire in Bell Arthur

BELL ARTHUR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Red Oak Fire Department is asking for prayers for the family involved in a Sunday morning structure fire.
According to a Facebook post, Red Oak and several other area fire departments responded to the call in the 2400 block of Nichols Road in Bell Arthur at about 3:45 a.m.
Please pray for the family involved in this unfortunate incident.The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Dept. Facebook page
Multiple agencies responded to the call. The fire is still under investigation.