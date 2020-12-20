Investigation into large structure fire at storage center in New Bern

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A major structural fire has been put out after multiple agencies responded to the scene, which started Saturday afternoon in New Bern.

According to New Bern Fire Marshal Danny Hill , 9 fire departments, around 90 fire fighters, were assisting the City of New Bern Fire Department.

The fire stated around 4 p.m. Saturday at the United Storage on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Only one of five buildings was damaged during the fire.

Hill says this is one of the worst fires he’s seen in 2020. “It’s a lot of property loss,” said Hill. “There’s a lot of structural damage to the building. With combination to the content loss and structural damage, it’s a significant fire,” said Hill.

New Bern’s Public Works Department was assisting with demolition so the fire department could access the flames.

“If someone thinks that they may have a loss from this fire, to contact The United Storage by phone,” said Hill.

Currently, the scene is secured and no one is allowed on property for safety of everyone. State Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and other agencies are working to determine a cause.