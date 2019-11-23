Mobile home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A single-wide trailer at a mobile home park in Jacksonville is considered a total loss after a Saturday afternoon fire.

The call came in around 3:37 p.m. for a fire at 557 Kay Street, according to fire officials.

According to Google Maps, that’s the Holiday City Mobile Home Park.

Shaun Hayes with Jacksonville Fire says there was heavy fire involvement in the living room/kitchen area when units arrived on the scene.

No one lives in the trailer and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with WNCT as more details become available.