Duplin County wildfire contained, crews dousing hot spots

UPDATE: As a 75-to-100 acre wildfire that began Saturday in Duplin County continues to burn, county officials are asking residents to not burn any yard debris until more rain falls in Duplin County.

While the burn ban was lifted in Duplin County on June 10 and is not currently in effect, Duplin County Emergency Management officials sent an email Monday, stating that, due to extremely dry conditions across the county at this time, they want all residents to “consider not burning any yard debris until substantial rainfall occurs in the county. “

According to the Open Burning section on the North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality’s website, “it is always illegal to burn trash and other non-vegetative materials,” and people who do burn those items “can be fined up to $25,000 or more.”

The wildfire caused one firefighter to be transported to the hospital due to heat exhaustion. As of Monday morning, the firefighter was released from the hospital and is recovering.

Fire officials say they are battling six small fires in the area. Saturday’s fire being the biggest wildfire.

“We get some fires in the summertime, but they’re normally not this big, and not normally this frequent this is the biggest fire we’ve had and we’ve essentially had fires everyday for a week and a half,” said Emmett Stroud, deputy fire marshall for Duplin County Emergency Management.

The dry conditions have made it tough for the fire to be fully out. Emergency responders are waiting for significant rainfall to put the fire completely out.

Fire officials said Monday afternoon they have a point of origin, but the cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

PREVIOUS:

Duplin Co. Fire Marshal Matt Barwick says it could take up to a week before the wildfire in Duplin Co. is fully out.

The fire is partly contained within a certain area, but, they say the area is still unsafe, and if it stays hot, and we no rain, or we get wind, the fire could spread.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Barwick says the firefighter who was sent to the hospital is now resting at home with non life threatening injuries.

At this time, no homes or farms are in danger.

_____________________________

PREVIOUS: A firefighter was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire in Duplin Co., according to county officials.

Deputy Fire Marshal in Duplin Co. Emmett Stroud confirmed that a fire fighter was treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion, and they also had a few others treated on scene. Their conditions are not life threatening.

Local crews will be monitoring the fire through the night, that is not contained at this time.







___________________________________

PREVIOUS: The Fire Marshal’s office is saying that between 75 and 100 acres have burned, but, a containment line has been bulldozed around the fire.

__________________________________

PREVIOUS: Crews are working to contain a wildfire in Duplin County.

Forestry spotters say the fire is at about 64 acres near Pasture Brance Road in the Greenevers area.

Forestry plows and a spotter plane are working with firefighters from multiple agencies.

Witnesses say there are several swine and poultry farms in this area.

Stay with WNCT as we learn more.