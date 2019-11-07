Live Now
Armed suspects in Waffle House robbery wanted in Craven Co.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the Waffle House along US 70 in New Bern Thursday morning.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. at the Waffle House location at 1000 US 70 Highway.

The sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.

You can call the sheriff’s office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 252-633-5141. They are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest.

