Goldsboro Police say thefts from unlocked vehicles on the rise

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)

Goldsboro Police are warning people to make sure their vehicles are locked at all times, after a recent increase in personal property reported stolen from unlocked vehicles there.

According to Andrew Matthews, a Goldsboro Police Crime Analyst, during the first week of July, a total of $8,550 worth of personal property was reported stolen from multiple unlocked vehicles in the city limits.

Goldsboro Police say many people quickly become the victim of a crime just by chance, because they leave their purse in a shopping cart while they turn around to open a car door, or they leave car windows open while running into the gas station.

“Don’t be an easy target; keep your property within reach, or locked up,” police said.