Law enforcement agencies work to combat potential school threats, violence

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – School is back in session and local members of law enforcement are working to combat school threats.

Agencies are making sure they are prepared especially after recent mass shootings in schools across America.

Here in Pitt County, there are around two dozen school resource officers in the 38 schools within the district. Many officers are working multiple schools each day and preform random checks to make sure all of the schools have a security presence.

The Greenville Police Department added four additional officers to their SRO team at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

“Keep our children as safe as we can, that’s our goal,” said Chief Mark Holtzman, GPD.

Staff with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and GPD say school security is a top priority.

“We react, we do our job and stop the threat,” said Deputy Mike Stroud, PCSO.

Deputy Stroud is a school resource officer at North Pitt High School. He is also a certified rapid deployment instructor.

“We train every year with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on active shooter [training],” he said.

He says he is working to incorporate his knowledge on mass shooting intervention into his day-to-day responsibilities as an SRO.

“I hope to bring more training with us that we train more in the year than what we normally do; to better our skill set, to better ourselves in defending our schools if anything does happen,” said Stroud.

You too can help members of law enforcement combat school threats by fast reporting. You can do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers and also through tip lines and forms on most school district websites.

You are also encouraged to call 9-1-1.